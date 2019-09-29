Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Upped Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding by $2.58 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Maintained by Atwood & Palmer Inc

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 83,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 704,096 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, up from 620,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 775,588 shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.34% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 175,370 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com accumulated 7,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 8,379 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Citadel Lc owns 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 861,364 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd invested in 0% or 101,815 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 260 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 35,950 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 98,013 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com owns 7,063 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 416,621 shares. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 228 shares.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 3/20/2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates Laredo Cross-Dock Grand Opening – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 272,433 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 247,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,820 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Twst.com published: “General Moly Inc.: NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Low-Priced Stocks for Bears and Bulls: Nio Stock and NBEV – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Maintaining A Strong Buy – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Tru Invest Company holds 1.43% or 115,080 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Lp has 185,013 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 16,935 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Lc has 63,844 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Connors Investor invested in 1.66% or 124,299 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated stated it has 25,130 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Smith Moore has 2,342 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca holds 0.09% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 4,669 shares. Goelzer Management Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,231 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 4,962 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 3,125 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 50,522 were reported by Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada. Synovus Fin invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).