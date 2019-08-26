Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by $3.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Share Price Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 123,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 811,319 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 934,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 502,230 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 210,013 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32,861 shares to 830,683 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 22,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 48,100 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.07M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 10,779 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa holds 284,277 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 970,334 shares. Amer Century accumulated 98,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 297,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De owns 46,250 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inc has invested 0.06% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ami Asset Management owns 168,224 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.37% or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verint and Neuberger Berman Announce Resolution of Proxy Contest – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 55,353 shares to 167,391 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 61,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,404 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 862,607 shares. Wespac Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 187,279 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Liability holds 357,720 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 96,026 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 277,991 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 122,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Lp reported 9,252 shares stake. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank reported 11,418 shares. Legg Mason owns 2.18% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 2,415 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 300 shares.