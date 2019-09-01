Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding as Share Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Wendell David Associates Cut Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 32,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 279,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 311,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 254,022 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn owns 124 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 20,591 shares. The New York-based American Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Regions Financial Corp owns 4,762 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0.09% or 6.73M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.02% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 136,711 shares. Stephens Investment Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.73% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 633,382 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 1,240 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 126,764 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 22 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 903,376 shares. Moreover, Merian Global (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 17 shares.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Nod – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boston Scientific Closes BTG Buyout, PI Arm to Get a Boost – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Health Banks on Health Care Benefit Prospects Amid Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Struggling With Its 7.0% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 31,063 shares to 789,472 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 51,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex (NYSE:WEX) by 1,590 shares to 22,480 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Us Pfd Etf (PFF) by 60,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).