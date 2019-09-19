Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Raised Umh Properties (UMH) Stake by $1.76 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Has Increased by $7.01 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 854.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 250,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 279,847 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 29,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 147,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 99,077 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 25,781 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 174,077 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 171,313 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 13,053 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,505 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.34M shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd reported 64,635 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 565,116 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 486,136 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors, New York-based fund reported 59,735 shares. 431,700 are owned by Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 235,840 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.1% or 703,893 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,145 shares to 94,745 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 375,994 shares to 663,508 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).