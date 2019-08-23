Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Raised Its Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stake; Last Week Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 270 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 181.67’s average target is 23.00% above currents GBX 147.7 stock price. Elementis PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of ELM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ELM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by HSBC. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 41,166 shares as Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $16.43M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Compass Diversified Holdings now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 72,156 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings has $50 highest and $21.5000 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 92.10% above currents $18.61 stock price. Compass Diversified Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt accumulated 100,471 shares. Ashford invested in 20,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 74,370 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 94,516 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 277,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 63,411 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Ima Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 900 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI).

The stock decreased 0.20% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 147.7. About 623,138 shares traded. Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 857.24 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

