Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake By $9.96 Million; Flir Systems Has 1.15 Sentiment

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) stake by 35.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc analyzed 187,853 shares as Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)'s stock declined 3.71%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 338,185 shares with $18.19 million value, down from 526,038 last quarter. Verint Systems Inc now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 353,804 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 187 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 162 decreased and sold their stakes in Flir Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 115.23 million shares, up from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 129 Increased: 136 New Position: 51.

Spf Beheer Bv holds 3% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.44 million shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 2.18% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The California-based Aimz Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 112,075 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $79.85 million for 22.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Flir buys IP and assets of shuttered drone company – Portland Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FLIR buys Aria patents, aiming to merge ground and drone robots for military use – Boston Business Journal” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR receives $35.1M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Accounting Officer Brian Harding Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

The stock increased 2.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 613,471 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019.