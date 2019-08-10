Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Verint Systems (VRNT) Position by $3.45 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.31 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 81,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 686,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.06M, down from 768,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 27,104 shares in its portfolio. American Capital Management Inc holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.52 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 6,080 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Caxton Lp stated it has 5,278 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bluecrest Cap owns 9,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Axa has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 284,277 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). United Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 43,191 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Ltd Com holds 2.33% or 546,253 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.43% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 131,504 shares.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 65,922 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint Strengthens Integration with Microsoft for Compliance Recording – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Verint Systems (VRNT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 8,939 shares to 43,123 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 33,964 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Lc has 5,989 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Invesco holds 3.63M shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Argent Tru has 0.13% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,458 shares. The Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.32% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 25,677 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,832 shares. Bokf Na owns 10,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 10,850 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.