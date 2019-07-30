Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Its Position in Heartland Express (HTLD) as Market Valuation Declined; Longwood Capital Partners Holds Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $19.98 lastly. It is down 8.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 203,016 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 15,000 shares to 361,638 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 25,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.45 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 13,754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 104,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Laurion Cap Management LP invested in 33,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 95,016 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 12,167 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,669 shares. Art Llc owns 17,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 17,658 shares.

