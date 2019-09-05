Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered By $395,694 Its Heartland Express (HTLD) Stake; Apg Asset Management Nv Upped Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding By $41.61 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as Heartland Express Inc (HTLD)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.13M shares with $21.85M value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Heartland Express Inc now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 362,709 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 2859.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 420,300 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 435,000 shares with $43.40M value, up from 14,700 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 433,349 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Altice Usa Inc stake by 36,326 shares to 925,615 valued at $17.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 1.98 million shares and now owns 225,700 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 18.14% above currents $93.39 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. $495,050 worth of stock was bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 2,679 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.27% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 79,765 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 19,633 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 196 shares. Sigma Planning has 5,640 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 27,848 shares. 5,235 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 3,570 shares. Motco holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 39,332 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Lakeview Cap Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 12,221 shares. Argyle Capital has invested 1.63% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 71,566 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,857 shares. Parkside Bank reported 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 155,010 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% or 18,091 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 223,185 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 16,309 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation has 82,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 135,411 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 13,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 185,302 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com invested 0.02% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 90,705 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express Acquires Millis Transfer, Inc. and Related Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Heartland Express’s (NASDAQ:HTLD) Share Price Deserve to Gain 13%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) stake by 19,423 shares to 488,698 valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) stake by 232,176 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) was raised too.