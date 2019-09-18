Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Its Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 93,684 shares as Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $25.47 million value, up from 920,395 last quarter. Benchmark Electronics Inc now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 26,378 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

Among 3 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc has GBX 1020 highest and GBX 755 lowest target. GBX 864’s average target is 3.10% above currents GBX 838 stock price. Land Securities Group Plc had 27 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, May 10. Goldman Sachs maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Numis Securities. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LAND in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1020.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc has 14,043 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 55,278 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 123,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 16,450 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 319,136 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 309,317 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 5,752 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 12,874 shares stake. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 36,535 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 23,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 93,092 shares to 481,988 valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 8,937 shares and now owns 266,763 shares. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Land Securities Group plc’s (LON:LAND) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing British Land (LON:BLND), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Be Very Wary, Very Selective, About British Commercial Property – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 10 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.29 million shares or 120.69% more from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 38,085 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,324 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) for 6,338 shares. Strs Ohio holds 23,714 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 32,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch & Associates Inv Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 343,770 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 260,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). 23,335 were accumulated by Menta Capital Llc. Cahill Financial Advsr reported 15,004 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 15,952 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 12,000 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Parametric Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.49 million activity. Shares for $2.49M were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

The stock increased 0.70% or GBX 5.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 838. About 503,172 shares traded. Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.21 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.