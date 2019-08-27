Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Greif (GEF) Stake; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 14,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 432,267 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, up from 418,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 86,790 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 77,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 372,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 450,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 247,819 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $670,269 activity. Shares for $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G. $16,775 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were bought by Bergwall Timothy. $123,876 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A..

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 38 shares. 62,265 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 10,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 0% stake. 46,911 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Aqr Mgmt stated it has 223,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 268,968 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Invest Counselors Of Maryland reported 432,267 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 11,762 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,000 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.24% or 41,855 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 463,929 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 16,456 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 17,948 shares to 83,425 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 14,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 975,400 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Continental Advsr Ltd Co reported 88,529 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 3.43 million shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 83,156 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 23,395 were accumulated by Stevens Capital L P. M&T Bankshares reported 22,765 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 53,898 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp owns 534,500 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Comm has 300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 26.12 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.73% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 797,160 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 220,698 shares.