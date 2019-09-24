Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Position by $2.34 Million; Shares Rose; Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 34,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 245,483 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 307,442 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 93,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.47M, up from 920,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 226,898 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 247,728 shares to 523,820 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 272,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 139,387 shares to 213,295 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.25M for 6.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.