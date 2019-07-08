Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Increased Its El Paso Electric Co (EE) Stake by $803,358; Stock Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Upped by $626,520 Its Position

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (EE) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 13,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,146 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77M, up from 339,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in El Paso Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 78,026 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 127.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,076 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $181.41. About 1.09 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6 DEP NCM PFD EE declares $0.529175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, GDI, and SSFN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ GDI, SSFN, and EE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why El Paso Electric, Nektar Therapeutics, and Hecla Mining Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,341 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 62,023 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 0.1% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 76,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 432 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 26,804 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 14,819 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 84,403 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 1.50M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.63% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 1.40M shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Congress Asset Management Communications Ma invested in 0.02% or 23,454 shares. 12,990 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,662 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 413,914 were accumulated by Swedbank. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated reported 162,811 shares. The California-based Blume Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Macquarie Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). L S Advsr reported 31,975 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 9,036 shares. Moreover, Midas Mngmt Corporation has 1.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 14,000 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 5,505 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 11,069 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 20,289 shares. James Inv Research Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 37,766 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,008 shares to 158,977 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BCOV, LRCX, CTB – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Earnings Scorecard: INTC, TXN, XLNX, LRCX, ASML – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.