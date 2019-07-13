Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Increased Its Belden (BDC) Stake by $996,241 as Share Price Rose; Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $54.85 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 53.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.64M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 303,472 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 18,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,153 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.16 million, up from 468,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 332,668 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NuVasive, Avis Budget Group, and Insperity Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew $3 Bln Spinal Deal Is A Backbreaker – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew (SNN) Reports Acquisition of Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business from Brainlab – StreetInsider.com” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Orthospinenews.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew announces completion of Brainlab Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business acquisition | – OrthoSpineNews” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 126,771 shares to 920,711 shares, valued at $86.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 16,895 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 562,251 shares. Stanley Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.95% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). D E Shaw holds 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 180,148 shares. First Lp invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 26,751 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 74,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.61M were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Llc. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,098 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 46,910 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 2,516 shares. Northern holds 976,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 732,603 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ameritas Inv has 14,924 shares.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Belden (BDC) Promotes Roel Vestjens to COO – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “BDCs add mid-market CLOs to funding mix – Reuters” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.