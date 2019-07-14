Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Verint Systems (VRNT) Position by $3.45 Million; Stock Rose; Moore Capital Management LP Holding in Encana (ECA) Trimmed by $5.53 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 198,849 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp analyzed 790,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.04M for 6.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34,546 shares to 80,905 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14 million for 23.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verint (VRNT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CGS Partners with Verint to Enhance Financial Institutions’ Existing Compliance Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Verint Systems (VRNT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 10,217 shares to 256,360 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.