Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Progress Software (PRGS) Position by $4.00 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Plancorp Cut Holding by $897,192

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 93,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 481,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02 million, down from 575,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 214,374 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 66.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 12,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,251 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 18,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 6,830 shares to 640,225 shares, valued at $29.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 571,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

