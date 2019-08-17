Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) by $3.45 Million as Stock Declined; Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Its Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stake by $2.92 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.90M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 198,714 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 434,193 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ionic Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Arizona State Retirement reported 133,579 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 197,779 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 153,312 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 45,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 21,283 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 0.07% or 6,997 shares. James Invest Research owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 31 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 16,655 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Invest Management has invested 0.77% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 32,951 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated. Gam Hldg Ag reported 14,183 shares. Northpointe Cap Lc accumulated 1.2% or 83,793 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 61,364 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.