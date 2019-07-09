Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Cut Its Brady Cl A (BRC) Stake by $7.71 Million as Stock Rose; 1St Source Bank Has Boosted Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Stock Value Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 659,098 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 167,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,341 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 498,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 94,403 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.76 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myr Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23,018 shares to 694,579 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 147,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 39,960 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited accumulated 21,600 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 155,937 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Td Asset Management Inc holds 280,908 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.09% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) or 2,363 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 190,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc has 463,909 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,162 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 7,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 35,000 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 19,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,265 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma has 344,647 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Co holds 48,610 shares or 5.59% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 38,483 shares. Telos Capital Management holds 0.79% or 10,465 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest accumulated 0.03% or 1,128 shares. Rwc Asset Llp has 54,514 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.55% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 256,370 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 36.83 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bailard holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 33,498 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 317 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).