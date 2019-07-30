Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Astec Industries (ASTE) Position; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 28 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 19 cut down and sold positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.65 million shares, down from 18.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 9.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 19,423 shares as Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 488,698 shares with $18.45M value, up from 469,275 last quarter. Astec Industries Inc now has $747.12 million valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 117,681 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 280,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,411 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 15,570 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.22% or 106,359 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Llc invested 0.14% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Stifel Finance owns 584,080 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 69,620 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 117,050 shares. Dean Ltd Co has invested 0.61% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 23,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,287 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mgmt accumulated 16,800 shares. 2,850 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Barclays Pcl accumulated 42,865 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 110,597 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has declined 0.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.05% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $517.92 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 187,670 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.86 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 151,891 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Trust Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 228,565 shares.