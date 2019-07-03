Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Its Holding in Homestreet (HMST) by $301,938; As Oxford Industries (OXM) Share Price Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding by $667,200

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 8,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 58,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 120,087 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 26,043 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION-HOMESTREET CAN CREATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE BY REALIGNING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS TO DE-EMPHASIZE PRODUCTION VOLUME, FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ON APRIL 6, BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND FILED FOR THE DISMISSAL OF ACTION FILED WITH THE COURT AGAINST CO; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL OF CO’S PROPOSALS INCLUDING “SAY ON PAY” APPROVED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTING; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – GLASS LEWIS SUPPORTS ALL CO PROPOSALS, INCLUDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – HOMESTREET CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS ALSO BY RESTRUCTURING MORTGAGE ORIGINATION BUSINESS BY REDUCING LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 24/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET HLDR BLUE LION RECOMMENDS VOTE ‘AGAINST’ BOGGS-SMITH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 232,176 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 147,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HMST’s profit will be $14.36 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Homebridge closes on first phase of HomeStreet home loan centers acquisition – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “HomeStreet (HMST) Announces Signing of LOI with Homebridge Financial Services with Respect to Sale of HomeStreet’s Home Loan Center-Based Mortgage Origination Business – StreetInsider.com” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blue Lion Receives Clearance from the Washington Department of Financial Institutions to Hold and Vote Proxies at HomeStreet’s 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) CEO Mark Mason on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $261,590 activity. On Friday, May 10 Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $61,500 were bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Dell, Diamondback Energy, Lending Tree, Oxford Industries, Philip Morris, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Oxford Industries Is Beating Tariffs – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxford Industries declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) CEO Tom Chubb on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,385 shares to 133,650 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 43,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,547 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).