Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Its Dril (DRQ) Holding by $7.56 Million; Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 157,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 343,553 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 501,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 397,518 shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70M, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 14.29 million shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 12,760 shares to 50,265 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,286 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Llc reported 40 shares stake. Sterling Invest holds 11,828 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. National Registered Advisor holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,610 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 567,884 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 7,952 shares. Moreover, M&R Mngmt has 0.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duff And Phelps Investment Com invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Group Lc holds 721,403 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Public Limited Company has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock Grp Incorporated owns 23,202 shares. Commerce Of Vermont has 16,820 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 1,200 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 09/16: (ACRS) Higher; (FNKO) (XLRN) (DRQ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dril-Quip +16% on lighter than expected Q4 loss, big backlog gain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Founder of Houston energy company donates $40M to Texas universities – Houston Business Journal” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Provides Update on Bookings and Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 147,083 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 18,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).