Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Homestreet (HMST) Position By $301,938; Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ESV) Sellers Increased By 18.95% Their Shorts

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Homestreet Inc (HMST) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as Homestreet Inc (HMST)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 784,144 shares with $20.66M value, down from 795,757 last quarter. Homestreet Inc now has $629.94M valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 109,212 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS WOULD SOLICIT VOTES AGAINST ELECTION OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES NOMINATED BY HOMESTREET INC; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD FOR ALL OF CO’S NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF HOMESTREET WITH REGARD TO LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY AFFILIATE OF ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET – BLOMF FILED FOR VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL WITHOUT PREJUDICE FOLLOWING COURT’S MARCH 30 DENIAL OF BLOMF’S MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WILL CONTINUE PURSUING HOMESTREET CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – MortgageDly[Reg]: HomeStreet Lays Off Dozens of Mortgage Employees; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Shareholders Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Blue Lion’s Suggestions Would Have ‘Significant Negative Reputational and Competitive Effects’; 17/05/2018 – Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Hldrs Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Hldrs Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card

Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV) had an increase of 18.95% in short interest. ESV’s SI was 40.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.95% from 34.11 million shares previously. With 7.49M avg volume, 5 days are for Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV)’s short sellers to cover ESV’s short positions. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: AGR, HMST – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For HomeStreet – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B. $56,740 worth of stock was bought by Ruh Mark R on Friday, May 10. VAN AMEN DARRELL bought $61,500 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Cavanaugh Sandra A also bought $143,350 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management holds 16,470 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 56,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 33,003 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 26,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 52 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Llc owns 96,493 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Sector Pension Board reported 47,612 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 9,265 shares. Amer Gp reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 1.71 million shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company accumulated 1% or 784,144 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 19,097 shares to 484,232 valued at $24.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 21,582 shares and now owns 551,066 shares. Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ESV in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold Valaris plc shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Energy Opportunities Cap Lc owns 211,520 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 106,061 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 526,420 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Assetmark Inc accumulated 3,213 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.15% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 1.26 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 644,856 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 77,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5,431 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 0.02% stake.