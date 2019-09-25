Investment Counselors Of Maryland Continues to Hold Position in John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Shareholder Harvest Management Decreased Its Stake by $301,500

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 143,356 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 474,125 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74M, up from 330,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 343,128 shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 20,352 are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Envestnet Asset Management holds 1.07M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Woodstock has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 177,922 shares stake. Notis reported 20,361 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 5,512 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 16,973 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Saratoga Rech Inv Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Numerixs Technologies Inc has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Davy Asset Management stated it has 9,032 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 8,825 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 5,825 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,724 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8,937 shares to 266,763 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 501,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM).