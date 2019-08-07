Investment Counselors Of Maryland Boosted Its Universal Electronics (UEIC) Stake by $563,732; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Stake In Zoetis (ZTS) Was Has Raised

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 387,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 372,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Universal Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 61,419 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 47,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 41,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 3.88M shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares to 43,361 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,937 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,038 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

