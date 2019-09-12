Investec Asset Management North America Upped Its Stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Helmerich & Payn (HP) Valuation Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 16,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 199,022 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, up from 182,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.69% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 383,035 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payn (HP) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 85,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 90,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 199,753 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.57 million for 41.84 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 239,030 shares to 366,164 shares, valued at $95.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO) by 33,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,881 shares, and has risen its stake in United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX).

