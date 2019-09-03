Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Its Vmware (VMW) Stake; Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Curtiss Wright (CW) Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 122,171 shares as Curtiss Wright Corp (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1.40M shares with $157.86 million value, down from 1.52M last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $5.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 62,300 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 20,309 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 123,393 shares with $22.27M value, down from 143,702 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $54.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 1.49 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 46,268 shares. Amp Limited owns 33,365 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Element Mngmt Lc owns 16,097 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De accumulated 0.04% or 1.38M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 173 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 2,806 shares in its portfolio. 242,843 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.45% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 54,340 are owned by Capital Fund. Moreover, Karp Capital Management has 0.45% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Whittier Trust Co reported 1,624 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $174.07’s average target is 23.33% above currents $141.14 stock price. VMware had 24 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of VMW in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Sell” rating. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 23. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 13,601 shares to 112,429 valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transunion stake by 11,817 shares and now owns 330,325 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.13M for 34.59 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.02M for 16.43 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Gp Inc Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 2,116 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 2,210 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 2,500 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Victory Capital Inc holds 214,339 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 3,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 10,779 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 353,977 shares. S&Co accumulated 2,372 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 8,635 shares. Parametrica Limited has invested 0.99% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). The New York-based Art Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 71,010 shares to 109,190 valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invitae Corp stake by 38,975 shares and now owns 88,710 shares. Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) was raised too.