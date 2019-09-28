Investec Asset Management North America Raised Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Rose While Mason Street Advisors Decreased Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 9,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 49,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 58,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 679,829 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 5,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 39,402 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 33,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 20,260 shares to 114,993 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 17,846 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 36,309 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 271,898 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation accumulated 32,376 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Baupost Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com Ma owns 1.50 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 290 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 58,605 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 485,411 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 20,912 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 11,300 shares. Concourse Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3.89% or 69,870 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 4,208 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 786,322 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,214 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company owns 38,876 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 7,570 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,390 shares. 95,192 were accumulated by Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability. Convergence Limited Co reported 2,614 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc holds 5.97 million shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). James Inv Research has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Wealth Advsr has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Violich Mngmt accumulated 45,068 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 164,373 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 9.17 million shares.