Investec Asset Management North America Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 79.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 106,593 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 241,510 shares with $22.68M value, up from 134,917 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 1.07 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.98% above currents $257.26 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 2.42% above currents $96.98 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 20,309 shares to 123,393 valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) stake by 9,360 shares and now owns 42,887 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,807 are owned by Bokf Na. Regents Of The University Of California owns 5,200 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Osborne Management Ltd Liability owns 1.33% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 72,764 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.03% or 12,598 shares. Btim invested in 241,936 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Security Natl Tru stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 250,472 shares. Calamos Wealth Llc reported 7,412 shares stake. 18,455 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited reported 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 1.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,847 shares.

The stock increased 1.52% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $257.26. About 168,150 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 78.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.