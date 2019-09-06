Investec Asset Management North America Raised Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $6.88 Million as Stock Rose; As Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined, Holder Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 687,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 24.42M shares traded or 135.97% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.19M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.12 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

