Investec Asset Management North America Raised By $5.45 Million Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding; State Street Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake By $124.80 Million

State Street Corp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 2.01M shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The State Street Corp holds 104.79 million shares with $6.52 billion value, down from 106.80M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 48.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 201,903 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 617,251 shares with $16.80M value, up from 415,348 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 343,268 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors, a California-based fund reported 20.90 million shares. Permit Cap Lc stated it has 69,000 shares or 2% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 13,802 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc reported 8.15 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,710 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 9,748 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 493,262 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Com has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 803,737 shares. Girard Partners Limited stated it has 3,703 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma accumulated 32.80 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 133 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.18% above currents $63.42 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

State Street Corp increased Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 15,918 shares to 536,304 valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 655,149 shares and now owns 23.08M shares. Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) was raised too.