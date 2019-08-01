Investec Asset Management North America Maintains Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS); Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 69,972 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 486,156 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500. On Monday, July 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 50 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 29,272 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 17,559 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 59,400 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 524,124 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 103,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 35,300 shares. North Star Inv Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Geode Management Ltd Company has 1.07 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone, a California-based fund reported 709,567 shares. 52,150 were reported by Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 143,000 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 815,797 shares. 2,300 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Advisory Rech Inc holds 53,283 shares. Fmr reported 8.70M shares. Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.57% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 114 shares. 224,992 are owned by Victory Cap Mngmt. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 6,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.21% stake. 175,232 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 294 shares or 0% of the stock. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 38,768 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.24% stake. Proffitt And Goodson has 50 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 800,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,472 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

