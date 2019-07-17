Investec Asset Management North America Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $467,596; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Increased Manulife Financial (MFC) Stake by $562,352; Market Value Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 48,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 3.46 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 360,683 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.