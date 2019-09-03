Investec Asset Management North America Lifted By $5.45 Million Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding; Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 48.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 201,903 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 617,251 shares with $16.80M value, up from 415,348 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 160,464 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT

Among 3 analysts covering Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Playtech Ltd has GBX 603 highest and GBX 425 lowest target. GBX 530’s average target is 46.61% above currents GBX 361.5 stock price. Playtech Ltd had 11 analyst reports since June 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 26. See Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 603.00 New Target: GBX 585.00 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 435.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add New Target: GBX 425.00 Initiates Starts

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 535.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 535.00 Unchanged

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 603.00 Initiates Starts

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 18,422 shares to 28,509 valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 6,338 shares and now owns 27,167 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

Playtech plc engages in the development and licensing of software products for the online and land gambling industries. The company has market cap of 1.13 billion GBP. The firm operated through Gaming and Financials divisions. It has a 3.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming applications comprise online casino, poker and other P2P games, bingo, mobile and social gaming, land based terminal, sports betting, lottery, and casual and fixed-odds games.

The stock decreased 2.11% or GBX 7.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 361.5. About 1.42M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.