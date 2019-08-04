Investec Asset Management North America Lifted By $2.91 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; Eagle Materials (EXP) SI Decreased By 19.76%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 13.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 2,844 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 23,626 shares with $24.20M value, up from 20,782 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) had a decrease of 19.76% in short interest. EXP's SI was 2.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.76% from 3.33 million shares previously. With 505,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)'s short sellers to cover EXP's short positions. The SI to Eagle Materials Inc's float is 5.88%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 401,170 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. It operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. It has a 85.45 P/E ratio. The firm engages in mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement and specialty oil well cement; grinding of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Eagle Materials Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 209,804 shares. Weitz has 0.27% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 78,500 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, New York-based fund reported 10,670 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.04% stake. J Goldman And Company Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Proshare Ltd has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 260,733 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 475,200 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 19,206 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 133,140 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 885 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Knott David M invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service holds 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 116,920 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 21,737 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 117,117 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 1,651 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mckinley Limited Liability Co Delaware stated it has 1,679 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd owns 3,794 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 2,825 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.02% or 41 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 36,006 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 14,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.25% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,109 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, February 8 to “Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1035 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $900 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies.