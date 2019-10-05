Investec Asset Management North America Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Its Position by $1.33 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 114,960 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.41M, up from 112,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park National Oh invested in 0.12% or 1,127 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 8,554 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,571 shares. Ent Financial Service Corp reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 52,371 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 3.82% or 260,454 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,543 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 233,136 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 307 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,193 shares. 284 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 168,567 shares to 359,202 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 153,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,484 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 134,312 shares to 130,575 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,918 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11.68 million are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Partners Limited Liability Co holds 271,300 shares or 7.26% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc has 2.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lourd Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 5,779 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor owns 11,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clal Insurance Enterp holds 278,550 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs has invested 2.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 805 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,201 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.54% or 4,605 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.