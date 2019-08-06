Investec Asset Management North America Holding in Snap (SNA) Decreased by $13.05 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 83,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 94,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 549,639 shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 700 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 2,239 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Inc Llc has 1.37% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Trust Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A holds 1,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Com owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 17,162 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 16,035 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Inc stated it has 95 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.05% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 815,283 shares. Amer Interest owns 93,661 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,850 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 6,768 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,967 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 11,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $164.55M for 12.43 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,222 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.