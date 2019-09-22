Investec Asset Management North America Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Lifted by $353,139 as Stock Price Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Culbertson A N & Co Increased Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 62,733 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 56,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.