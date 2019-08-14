Investec Asset Management North America Has Upped Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $6.88 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Market Value Rose, Alpha Windward Trimmed by $486,000 Its Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 687,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 670,784 shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 96.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 21,414 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.41% or 330,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation owns 66,875 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4.56 million shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 53,778 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 78,820 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Tobam reported 36,088 shares. Veritable LP holds 2,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 13,423 shares. 77,724 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 37,474 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 4,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.41M for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares to 8,854 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).