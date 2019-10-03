Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Quantum Capital Management Lifted Its D R Horton (DHI) Position

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 87.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 82,225 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 11,918 shares with $2.91M value, down from 94,143 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $205.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 48.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 199,881 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 609,867 shares with $26.30 million value, up from 409,986 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 5.24M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,167 shares to 51,131 valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,541 shares and now owns 77,068 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 42,422 shares. Westpac Bk has 169,306 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,443 shares. Courage Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 15,000 shares or 6.21% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,390 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Incorporated holds 1.09% or 32,766 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 409,592 shares stake. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 3,814 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amarillo National Bank reported 0.17% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough reported 1,286 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.04% or 23,589 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co owns 1.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 62,181 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 5,183 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.26% above currents $216.75 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0.04% or 4.34 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 15,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goodman Corporation reported 148,262 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 401,349 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 83,514 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 956 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3.86 million shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 108,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 21 shares. 1,028 are held by Capstone Investment Advsrs. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 37,231 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 4,657 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 5.89 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 227,502 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

