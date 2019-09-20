Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Its Position in Extended Stay America (STAY) by $3.69 Million; Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $420.35. About 1.25 million shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 30/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam With Wan Hai Lines; 17/04/2018 – Charter Communications Closes $2.5B Senior Secured Notes; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Charter’s Sr. Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: State says Charter failed to provide enough broadband access; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Charter Mortgage Funding 2018-1 plc Expected Ratings; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER SEES PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE OR REDEEM $2B OF TWC NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Charter Review Commission Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 230,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14 million, up from 961,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 909,583 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $387.18 million for 60.40 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Charter Communications (CHTR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTC requests privacy info from Charter – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter Communications Is Furiously Buying Back Its Shares, And Investors Should Follow Suit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc accumulated 0.34% or 110,056 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 24,700 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Covey Capital Advsr Lc holds 11,818 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces Pricing and Increased Size of Private Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Novelion Therapeutics Provides Update Regarding Delisting from Nasdaq and Aegerion Bankruptcy Case – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Notes – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Safe 6.3% Yield â€” And a Strategy You Have to See to Believe – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Stock is Positioned With Two Ways to Play Shares Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kennedy Capital reported 551,976 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 35,167 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.11% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). D E Shaw And holds 36,810 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 271,939 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 653,996 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 75,409 shares. Ci Invests holds 473,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tci Wealth Inc holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fir Tree Capital Mgmt LP has invested 4.9% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 1.68M shares. Franklin Inc has 16,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).