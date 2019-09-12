Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) Shorts Increased By 4.39%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI) had an increase of 4.39% in short interest. HASI’s SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.39% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 381,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI)’s short sellers to cover HASI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 289,596 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1613.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 81,951 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 87,030 shares with $16.80M value, up from 5,079 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $537.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. The insider Eckel Jeffrey bought 1,891 shares worth $51,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 13,648 shares. Osterweis Cap Incorporated stated it has 281,744 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 26,482 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 31,823 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 7,309 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.01% stake. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 186,150 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Regions accumulated 0% or 9,942 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 32,518 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 30,659 shares.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) 5.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hannon Armstrong Announces $0.335 per Share Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sustainable Investing with Solar Stocks: Solar Industry CEO’s discuss Benefits and New Applications of Solar (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At US$27.53? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 32.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 12,243 shares to 249,880 valued at $28.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Topbuild Corp stake by 134,312 shares and now owns 130,575 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.70’s average target is 11.78% above currents $188.49 stock price. Facebook had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.