Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $6.53 Million; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Valuation Declined, Btim Raised Stake by $645,975

Btim Corp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 47,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.18M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 88,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 112,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 12,958 shares. Btim holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 47,385 shares. American Trust Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3.33% stake. 2.52 million are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Lsv Asset stated it has 29,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 57,794 shares. 254,000 were reported by Hbk Invests L P. Conning Incorporated holds 3,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary accumulated 0.08% or 29,558 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 45,936 shares. 11,057 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,783 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 2,027 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 8,558 shares stake. 16,565 were reported by Hartford Inv Management Communications.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares to 174,135 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 13,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,049 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Russell 2000 Tr Etf (IWM).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 7,270 shares to 14,126 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,626 shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).