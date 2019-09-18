Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) by $3.22 Million as Market Value Declined; As Smith A O (AOS) Share Price Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 147,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 469,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15M, up from 322,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 185,076 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 76,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 588,690 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.89M, down from 665,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 3.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 300,976 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 261,238 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 1.71M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Viking Global Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 2.45 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Meeder Asset Management holds 15,392 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 137,777 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 183,592 shares. Prudential Financial owns 130,076 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 14,315 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,300 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 160,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,335 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,899 shares to 26,525 shares, valued at $29.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 35,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.