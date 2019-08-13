Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Holding; Institute For Wealth Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake By $14.28 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR)’s stock declined 6.06%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 63,588 shares with $10.29 million value, down from 70,045 last quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest now has $4.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.77. About 80,914 shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 302.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc acquired 164,081 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 218,386 shares with $19.22 million value, up from 54,305 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $906.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,906 shares. Sfmg reported 51,224 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2,600 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ally Fin owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,000 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La holds 22,553 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Mngmt Grp has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 52,472 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability has 4,733 shares. 125,498 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Invsts reported 12,695 shares stake. Aspen Mngmt owns 6,690 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,536 shares. Stonebridge Ltd stated it has 4.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 32,408 are owned by Hollencrest Capital Management.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 3,377 shares to 4,944 valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 19,434 shares and now owns 7,449 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VHT) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $197 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 106,593 shares to 241,510 valued at $22.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transunion stake by 11,817 shares and now owns 330,325 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.