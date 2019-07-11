Investec Asset Management North America Has Lifted Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake; Sandler Capital Management Increased Webster Finl Conn (Put) (WBS) Stake By $600,000

Sandler Capital Management increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (WBS) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 12,000 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 121,000 shares with $6.13M value, up from 109,000 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 385,076 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Range Resources Corp (RRC) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 250,694 shares as Range Resources Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 1.44M shares with $16.21 million value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Range Resources Corp now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.86 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider OSAR KAREN R sold $221,148. $3.03M worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER on Monday, February 4. $134,484 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 38,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 763,939 shares. 16,946 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Pinebridge LP reported 3,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 117,723 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 22,200 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 4,964 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 0.28% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 484,787 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp owns 22,622 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 61 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.02 million shares. 126,675 are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Co.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Zscaler Inc stake by 55,530 shares to 144,470 valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 21,958 shares and now owns 120,000 shares. Anthem Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 19,728 shares to 5,677 valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 18,422 shares and now owns 28,509 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Profund Advisors Limited Co accumulated 22,541 shares. Moreover, Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.7% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parkside National Bank & Tru has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 676,171 shares. 1.60 million were reported by Stelliam Invest Management Lp. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 32,201 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 10,885 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 210 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 78,080 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,517 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company invested in 1,000 shares. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 329,031 shares. Amer Interest Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).