Investec Asset Management North America Has Lifted Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $936,364 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Hoplite Capital Management Lp holds 129,846 shares with $37.26 million value, down from 133,120 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 7,899 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 301,508 shares with $21.46M value, up from 293,609 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $26.48B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 3.07 million shares traded or 55.77% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.65 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Nomura. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $8700 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Tuesday, July 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9200 target.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 8,549 shares to 323,490 valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR) stake by 6,457 shares and now owns 63,588 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.