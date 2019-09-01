Investec Asset Management North America Has Lifted Infosys LTD (INFY) Position; Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position By $599,170

Kempen Capital Management decreased Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,447 shares as Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 116,652 shares with $12.93 million value, down from 122,099 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc Com now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 148,173 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 23.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 687,634 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 3.62M shares with $39.54 million value, up from 2.93 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $47.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.07 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY HOLDING CO FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 20,309 shares to 123,393 valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 6,338 shares and now owns 27,167 shares. Resideo Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Kempen Capital Management increased First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 22,057 shares to 277,340 valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 27,900 shares and now owns 106,520 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is 8.58% above currents $118.5 stock price. LHC Group had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 59,183 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,069 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests owns 60,320 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 29,571 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Dubuque Bancshares Trust invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 31 shares. 842,252 were reported by Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Daruma Management Ltd Liability owns 26,283 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 11,093 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 30,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pier Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 68,870 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 10,024 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 10,739 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).