Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Position in Popular (BPOP) as Stock Price Declined; State Auto Finl (STFC) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Its Position by $470,400 as Share Price Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in State Auto Finl Corp (STFC) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 265,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in State Auto Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 29,080 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 16.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 26/03/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 113% to 28 Days; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 17C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares 108th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 101,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 328,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, down from 429,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 481,673 shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,967 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 27,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,913 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 2.71 million shares. Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 680,000 shares or 5.14% of its portfolio. Shell Asset owns 22,569 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,876 shares. Parametrica Limited owns 7,416 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 156,383 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Whittier Tru Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.05 million shares. 10,000 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 182,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 3.79 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,015 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $494,512 activity. The insider SEPULVEDA ELI sold 5,000 shares worth $278,000.

Analysts await State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. STFC’s profit will be $7.81M for 48.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by State Auto Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.