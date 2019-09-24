Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Holding in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by $348,228; Advisor Partners Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 14,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 17,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 318,835 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,183 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.96 million, up from 209,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 74,200 shares to 402,902 shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 40,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 340 shares to 6,489 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,110 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).