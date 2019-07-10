Investec Asset Management North America Has Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position By $28.41 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) SI Increased By 74.84%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 156,091 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 419,773 shares with $76.59M value, up from 263,682 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $436.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) had an increase of 74.84% in short interest. EA’s SI was 11.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 74.84% from 6.78 million shares previously. With 17.89M avg volume, 1 days are for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA)’s short sellers to cover EA’s short positions. The SI to Electronic Arts Inc’s float is 3.98%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the shares of EA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, February 11.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.56 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

